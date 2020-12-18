Franklin fights hard, but falls to Canadian in the Class 3A Div. II championship game

FRANKLIN, Texas — Searching for its first football state title in program history, Franklin fell just short to Canadian 35-34 in the Class 3A Div. II championship game on Thursday afternoon.



Franklin took the lead on a trick play with just over a minute to go, but couldn't keep the Wildcats out of the end zone.



The Lions however battled back from 14 points on numerous occasions, so you can't question the fight of the team!