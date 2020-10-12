Franklin's Added Passing Game Helping the Lions on Deep Playoff Run

The Lions are two wins away from its first state championship in school history.

FRANKLIN, Texas — Seth Spiller knows the "Slot T" playbook inside and out.

"We've ran it since we were however young and now it's just the easiest thing to do," Spiller says.

Franklin's senior running back has been apart of the offensive system since he was "six or seven" years old, and not much has changed since then.

"From 7th grade, we run the same plays over and over," Franklin head coach Mark Fannin says. "Our playbook consists of 10 plays and by the time they're a senior, they can do it in a blindfold."

Fannin took over as the Lions head coach this past offseason. He had been the offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Hedrick for a decade before. He didn't want to fix Franklin's "Slot T" because it wasn't broke, but he also knew it wasn't perfect.

Franklin started the season 0-2.



Now, the Lions are 2 wins away from its first State Title in school history.



Mark Fannin didn't reinvent Franklin ISD's offense when he took over for Mike Hedrick, but he did add a new wrinkle to the famous "Slot T" attack & it's paying off.

"We opened up the passing game a little bit this year," Fannin says. "We've been successful at it and by doing that, it gets people out the box and helps our running game tremendously."

Adding the threat of a passing game has opened the floodgates for Franklin's offense. The Lions have won 11-games in a row and are averaging 53.3 points per game during the streak.

Next up for Franklin is a trip to Tyler to take on Waskom in the 3A DII State Semifinals.

WATCH: Franklin ISD is headed to the Class 3A Div. II state semifinals after taking down Herd Athletics 56-33. It was an historic run for the Bison. Malcolm Murphy, Bryson Washington, Seth Spiller and Lions just too explosive.

"This whole year people have doubted us, so being able to be part of this team, my senior year, really means a lot being this far and being this successful for Franklin," Nick Hrncir, a senior defensive back, says.