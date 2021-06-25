Franklin reaches D3 Semifinals; College Station sweeps D1 Pool Play

The Lions showed out well in their first ever State 7on7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Franklin Lions run the ball 98-percent of the time during the regular season but you'd never know that watching them in the State 7on7 Tournament this week.

The Lions, who are making their first ever trip to the State 7on7 Tournament, advanced to the D3 Semifinals before falling to East Bernard by five.

The Lions beat Alpine, Hawley and Stratford on their championship push.

Lexington and Hearne both lost in the first round of their D3 Championship bracket.

The D1 schools opened up Pool play on Friday and College Station and A&M Consolidated had very different results.

The Cougars went 3-0 and outscored their opponents by a combined 98 points, while the Tigers went 0-3.

