Franklin softball falls to Coahoma 14-10 in Class 3A state semifinals

AUSTIN, Texas — Making its first trip to the state tournament since 2004, the Franklin softball team lost to Coahoma 14-10 in nine innings.



The Lady Lions built a 3-0 lead after three innings, but then the back and forth affair got really interesting. Franklin needed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the game, and the Lady Lions came through thanks to scoring on a wild pitch.



Coahoma put up three runs in the top of the eighth inning only to see Franklin respond with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to force a ninth inning.



That's when the Lady Lions gave up four runs and were not able to answer in the bottom of the ninth.



In the end, Franklin's hard fought season came to an end.