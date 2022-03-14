Free admission for A&M's NIT matchup with Alcorn State

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022 National Invitation Tournament as a No. 1 seed against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Admission is free courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics Department. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game, and fans without season tickets are invited to attend at no charge with the remaining seats being general admission. Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies (23-12) are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015. Coming off the SEC Tournament championship appearance, the Maroon & White are led by Quenton Jackson, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 48.4% from the field. Jackson is also shooting a team-high 83.1% from the free throw line and averaging 3.4 rebounds per game. Henry Coleman III is second with 11.2 points and is the team’s leading rebounder at 11.2. Tyrece Radford averages 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Scouting Alcorn State

The Braves enter Tuesday’s contest with a 17-16 overall record and won the SWAC regular season championship. Alcorn State is led by Justin Thomas, who averages 10.9 points a contest. Keondre Montgomery adds 9.8 points, and Ladarius Marshall leads the team in rebounds at 5.4 while tallying 8.3 points per game.

Series History

The Aggies and Braves meet on the hardwood for the fourth time with A&M leading the series, 3-0. Texas A&M won the previous meeting, 56-44, on Nov. 30, 2011.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN2 Network with Tom Hart and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.