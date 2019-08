COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 6A

BRYAN AT WALLER

5A DIV. I

COLLEGE STATION VS RICHMOND FOSTER AT KATY LEGACY (THURSDAY) 6 PM

5A DIV. II

KILEEN ELLISON AT A&M CONSOLIDATED – 7 PM

WILLIS AT HUNTSVILLE

BASTROP AT RUDDER

BRENHAM AT MAGNOLIA WEST

4A DIV. I

NAVASOTA AT BELLAIRE EPISCOPAL - 7PM

4A DIV. II

MADISONVILLE AT BELLVILLE

EDNA AT CALDWELL

3A DIV. I

GIDDINGS AT ROCKDALE

MEXIA AT CAMERON YOE

HEARNE AT FRANKLIN (GAME OF THE WEEK)

3A DIV. II

BUFFALO AT CROCKETT

LEXINGTON AT BURTON

ROSEBUD LOTT AT A-SHIRO

2A DIV. I

ELKHART AT CENTERVILLE

BREMOND AT NORMAGEE

MILDRED AT LEON

GRAPELAND AT MILANO

IOLA AT SOMERVILLE

SNOOK AT GRANGER

1A

ST. JOE’S VS. CALVERT AT ALLEN ACADEMY (SATURDAY 6 PM)

TAPPS 11 MAN

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN AT BRENTWOOD

TAPPS 6 MAN

LOGOS PREP AT ALLEN ACADEMY (THURSDAY) 6 PM

EAST TEXAS CHRISTIAN VS BVCHEA AT ALLEN ACADEMY- 6PM

ALPHA OMEGA VS. OAKWOOD AT ALLEN (SATURDAY)