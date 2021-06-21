Frizzell Earns All-America First Team Status from ABCA

Frizzell previously picked up All-America Second Team recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Division I All-America First Team, the organization announced over the weekend.

Frizzell previously picked up All-America Second Team recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball this season.

An All-SEC First Team first baseman, Frizzell ended the regular-season ranked third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 19 home runs. He led the SEC and ranked fifth in the country with 140 total bases. He also led the league and ranked 38th in the country with a .686 slugging percentage.

The Rockwall, Texas, native batted .343 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 RBI. He also drew 39 walks and sported a .451 on-base percentage.

Frizzell’s four-year numbers at Texas A&M include 177 games played with a .292 batting average, 102 runs, 33 doubles, 30 home runs and 115 RBI. He climbed the Aggies’ home run charts in 2021, ending the campaign ranked fourth on the single-season list and eighth on the career scroll.