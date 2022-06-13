Game time set for Texas A&M at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The NCAA announced game dates and times for the 2022 College World Series with the Aggies opening play against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 1 pm CT.

Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN. On Sunday, the Aggies face Notre Dame or Texas in either an elimination game at 1 pm on ESPN or a winners bracket game at 6 pm on ESPN2.

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed, securing the right to host regional and super regional action on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M and Ole Miss are the only teams to knife through the competition at 5-0 in this year’s tournament. The Aggies beat Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and TCU (15-9) to claim their 10th regional crown. They topped Louisville by scores of 5-4 and 4-3 to earn their seventh trip to the College World Series.