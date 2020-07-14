x
Former Aggie star Myles Garrett set to sign 5-year extension with Browns worth $125 million

Garrett and the Browns could have the deal completed in the next day or so.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Cleveland’s defensive line could be the team’s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the league’s most unstoppable force. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

    

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL’s premiere edge rushers, Garrett and the Browns could have the deal completed in the next day or so. NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months. 

