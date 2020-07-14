Former Aggie star Myles Garrett set to sign 5-year extension with Browns worth $125 million

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL’s premiere edge rushers, Garrett and the Browns could have the deal completed in the next day or so. NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.