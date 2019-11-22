UNDATED (AP) - After further review, Myles Garrett’s punishment will stick.

The NFL has upheld the indefinite suspension levied against the Cleveland Browns defensive end for his actions against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph last Thursday. Garrett is banned for at least the final six regular-season games and any potential playoff games involving the Browns. He received the punishment for pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and cracking him on the head with it in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.

Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash, who didn’t find enough compelling evidence to lessen the punishment.

It’s the longest suspension for an on-field incident in league history.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had a little more success in his appeal of a three-game suspension for punching and kicking Garrett in last Thursday’s game. League appeals officer and Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks reduced Pouncey’s suspension to two games but upheld the fine of more than $35,000.

Meanwhile, Rudolph is denying an anonymous report alleging he used a racial slur shortly before his confrontation with Garrett last week.

ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting Garrett told the NFL during the appeal of his indefinite suspension Rudolph used a racial slur just before a confrontation between the two players. An NFL spokesman says the league found no such evidence of the slur.