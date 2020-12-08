Gary Blair's Charity Golf Tournament Is Still On for 2020

Coach Blair wants 50 percent capacity but 100 percent commitment to giving back to the community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair's resume speaks for itself.

He's won more than 800 games and has a National Championship to his name, but his biggest contribution to society may come off the court.

Coach Blair's annual charity golf tournament is scheduled for this Friday, and even though it may look a little different than in year's past because of Covid-19 safety precautions, the event is still a full-go.

On Thursday night, there will be a silent auction at the Brazos County Expo center. Coach Blair says there may not be almost 300 items up for auction like usual, but there will still be plenty of items to bid on.

On Friday, it's time for some golf. Coach says 52 teams are participating in the tournament at Traditions, and all the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics and the Fun-For-All Playground Foundation.

"What we want to do is realize 50 percent capacity but 100 percent still giving back to the charities in Bryan/College Station area," coach says.

If you haven't purchased a ticket yet, you can buy them at the door of the Expo Center on Thursday night.