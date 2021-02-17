Gary Blair up for Coach of the Year honors

Gary Blair was named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Blair has led the Aggies to the No. 5 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. A&M leads the country in ranked wins (8) and is tied for the most total victories (19). Despite the shortened regular season, the Aggies are one win away from registering their 16th consecutive 20-win season under Blair.

The Dallas native is fourth among active coaches in wins with 832, and he makes A&M one of only six schools in the country to have a national championship winning coach leading its program.

The award is in its 35th season with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley winning last year. Blair has been a finalist for the award twice in his career (2003, 2007). He is joined by 15 of the best coaches in the NCAA, including three from the Southeastern Conference.

Late Season Watch List Candidates

First Name

Last Name

School

Conference

Geno

Auriemma

UConn

AAC

Adia

Barnes

Arizona

Pac-12

Kim

Barnes Arico

Michigan

Big Ten

Gary

Blair

Texas A&M

SEC

Mike

Carey

WVU

Big 12

Cori

Close

UCLA

Pac-12

Jose

Fernandez

USF

AAC

Brenda

Frese

Maryland

Big Ten

Kellie

Harper

Tennessee

SEC

Aaron

Johnston

South Dakota State

Summit

Kevin

McGuff

Ohio State

Big Ten

Wes

Moore

North Carolina State

ACC

Dawn

Staley

South Carolina

SEC

Tara

VanDerveer

Stanford

Pac-12

Jeff

Walz

Louisville