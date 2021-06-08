Gittens and Mu named to Pre-NCAA Bowerman Watch List

The Aggie duo has been named to all seven watch list updates since the initial docket was released on February 10.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named to the Pre-NCAA Bowerman Watch List, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) organization announced Monday.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the nation’s top male and female collegiate athletes.

Gittens is one of two athletes entered in three individual events at the NCAA Championships. Gittens leads the nation in the heptathlon (6,418) and high jump (6-4.75/1.95m), she is also ranked No. 2 in the long jump at 22-10 (6.96m). During the 2021 season, indoor and outdoor, she has set six all-time collegiate top-10 marks and six Texas A&M school records.

Most recently at the SEC Outdoor Championships she won the heptathlon title with the third-best performance in collegiate history at 6,418 points. She placed second in the high jump at 6-2.25 (1.89m) and fourth in the long jump 21-6.25 (6.56m). During her heptathlon performance, she cleared 6-4.75 (1.95m) and long jumped 22-10 (6.96m) to become the first woman in world history to record such marks in the two events within the same heptathlon. She scored 23 points to finish as the top female point scorer in the meet.

In her junior campaign, she has been named the USTFCCCA Indoor and Outdoor South Central Regional Field Athlete of the Year, as well as the USTFCCCA National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Mu has produced a more than impressive freshman campaign. During the 2021 season she has set nine all-time collegiate top-10 marks, seven Texas A&M school records and one Under-20 World Record (indoor 800m/1:58.40). Her outdoor season best in the 400m (49.68) and 800m (1:57.73) set all-time collegiate records and American U-20 records.

At the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships, she score 12.5 points winning the 400m with an SEC meet record and Texas A&M record time of 49.84. Two weeks after she bettered her 400m time stopping the clock at 49.68, which bettered her American U-20 record and broke the all-time collegiate record.