Gittens Claims Two More Medals, Aggie Women Lead After Day Two

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A day after winning the pentathlon with a collegiate-record mark, Tyra Gittens acquired two more medals winning the high jump and placing third in the long jump, Friday evening at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

After missing on her first attempt at 1.76m/5-9.25, Gittens bounced back clearing heights of 1.81m/5-11.25, 1.84m/6-0.5 and 1.87m/6-1.5 on first attempt jumps before bowing out of the competition with a winning height of 1.90m/6-2.75. The clearance marks the fifth time in her career that she has jumped 6’2” or higher.

Less than an hour after winning the high jump, Gittens was back in action at the long jump.

Following a sluggish start in the long jump on her first two attempts, Gittens flew down the runway before leaping to a mark of 6.43m/21-1.25 to qualify for the finals. She recorded a mark of 6.54m/21-5.5 in her first attempt in the finals before flying out to a school record leap of 6.68m/21-11 in round five, which propelled her to second place. In the final round of jumps, Gittens fell to third place after Claire Bryant of Florida jumped 6.70m/21-11.75 to move to second.

Gittens’ second day performance added 16 more points to bring her total and team total to 26 points. Texas A&M leads the team standings by three points over LSU and Georgia after two days of competition.

The 26-point performance is the third most all-time at an NCAA championship meet, only behind Carlette Guidry (Texas) 30.5 point performance in 1988 and Elva Goulbourne (Auburn) 28 point performance in 2003. She became the first woman to win national championships in the pentathlon and high jump in the same meet.

Texas A&M advanced three to Saturday’s finals, two in the women’s field and one on the men’s side. Athing Mu and Charokee Young advanced with the top two 400m preliminary times. Mu clocked 51.02, while Young ran a personal best time of 51.64.

Bryce Deadmon advanced to the men’s 400m finals after running the second fastest preliminary time of 45.37.

Aggies earning Second Team All-American honors include Lamara Distin placing ninth in the high jump (1.81m/5-11.25), Darius Clark placing 10th in the long jump (7.64m/25-0.75), Deborah Acquah finishing 11th in the long jump (6.35m/20-10) and Jania Martin 11th in the 200m (23.52). Allon Clay placed 16th in the 800m at 1:52.41.