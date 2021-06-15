Gittens, Mu Earn USTFCCCA Honors

Mu, who hails from Trenton, New Jersey, was named the National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. The sensational freshman ended the season in style at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships, lowering her own collegiate record in the 400 to 49.57 – while matching the largest margin of victory in meet history – and split 48.85 on the anchor leg of Texas A&M’s 4×400 relay team that also set a collegiate record of 3:22.34. Mu ended the outdoor season with three collegiate records – add the 800 at 1:57.73, for good measure – and five individual all-time top-10 marks – four in the 400 alone (No. 1, No. 2, No. 5, No. 8).

Gittens, who hails from Saint Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago, was named the National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. It was at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships where she amassed 24 points to become the most prolific, single-year, field-event scorer in meet history thanks to a victory in the heptathlon (6285), a runner-up effort in the long jump (6.68m/21-11) and a third-place finish in the high jump. Earlier in the season, Gittens became the third-best heptathlete in collegiate history with her 6418 total at the SEC Outdoor Championships. During that multi, Gittens soared 6.96m (22-10) in the long jump to become the fourth-best performer in collegiate history in that event and cleared 1.95m (6-4¾) in the high jump to equal the sixth-best performer in collegiate history there. When you combine what Gittens did in the high jump and long jump, she did what no other woman had done in world history within the confines of the multi.