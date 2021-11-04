Gittens Sets New Record at First Outdoor A&M Track Meet Since 2019

Gittens started the day winning the long jump at 21-10.75/6.67m (w/+3.6).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After leading day one of the heptathlon with 3,869 points, Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens continued to show her dominance in day two winning the overall competition with an Aggie school record of 6,274 points. Gittens bettered her previous school record by 200 points. Her score currently leads the NCAA and makes her the seventh best performer in collegiate history.

Gittens started the day winning the long jump at 21-10.75/6.67m (w/+3.6). The multi-athlete followed by winning the javelin with a toss of 125-1/38.13m and placed second in the 800m at 2:28.52.