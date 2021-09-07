Goddard Earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

Texas A&M is back in action Sept. 25 as it hosts the Texas A&M Invitational.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

In her Aggie debut, Goddard won the Aggie Opener 4.1k with a time of 14:26.8. The freshman gutted out the victory with a photo finish lean defeating Steffi Jones of SMU by .2 seconds. The Austin, Texas, native led the Maroon & White to the overall team title with 24 points, defeating runner-up SMU by 25 points.

Goddard is the first female Aggie to earn an SEC freshman weekly honor since Ashley Driscoll did so in 2016 after finishing fourth at the Aggie Opener 4.1k at 14:36.85.