Another player on the PGA Tour tests positive for COVID-19

Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart.

Campbell played the first event back at Colonial near his home in Texas. He didn’t play the last two weeks and then tested positive as part of the tour’s pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Campbell said he is asymptomatic and will quarantine until he feels it’s safe to return. The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Earlier this week, Harris English tested positive and withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.