Aggie golfer Sam Bennett has historic Masters debut

Madisonville native and A&M standout golfer Sam Bennett shot a 4-under 68 in the opening round of The Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Even before teeing off at The Masters Sam Bennett had made history.

Thanks to winning the U.S. Amateur last August, Bennett earned the right to be the first current Aggie golfer to earn an exemption to play at Augusta National in The Masters.

Little did we know, Bennett wasn't done making history.

All the Madisonville native did was start his Masters debut with a birdie-eagle start. Achieving that unbelievable task, Bennett became the first player in 20 years to start birdie-eagle at The Masters.

Bennett then poured in another birdie at the 6th hole and ended up shooting 4-under in his opening nine. Turns out, that tied for the lowest first nine by an Amateur in Masters history.

After that, it was all par's for Bennett. But, he had a few nice par saves coming in including hitting a wonderful chip shot on the Par 3 12th hole from the rough.

In the end, Bennett fired a bogey free 4-under 68. It marks the lowest opening round by an Amateur at The Masters in 22 years.

He is also the first Amateur to be inside the top 10 after one round at The Masters since 2005.

You want more historical context on the round, Bennett shot the first bogey free by an Amateur in 58 years.

At 4-under, Bennett is three shots off the lead. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Victor Hovland all sit at 7-under.