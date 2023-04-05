Aggie and Madisonville native Sam Bennett set to play in The Masters

Bennett has been on some big stages, including making the cut at The U.S. Open last year.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was all fun and games at The Masters on Wednesday with the annual Par 3 Contest taking place.

In fact, Aggie star Sam Bennett had a big laugh when he almost hit a hole-in-one on his seventh of nine holes.

On Thursday however, it is all business. Bennett will take a lot more of those good shots when the pressure begins.

Bennett took a trip to Augusta National a couple weeks ago with coach Brian Kortan who will be Sam's caddie this week.

WATCH: It was all fun & games today at #themasters for the Par 3 contest. @AggieMensGolf star @sammy_golf24243 had a big laugh almost making a hole-in-one. Tomorrow, it turns to business. Bennett says, "I'm not treating it like a hit and giggle. I am here to compete." #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hBRzBsmEvD — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) April 6, 2023

So between that practice round and what he's done over the last three days, Bennett feels he's prepared for Augusta National.

Bennett said, "I know it sounds crazy, but I know all the slopes and where to miss it and not to miss it."

He has been on some big stages before including winning the U.S. Amateur which is how he received an exemption to play in The Masters.

The Madionsville native also made the cut at last year's U.S. Open. In addition, Bennett has played a few PGA Tour events.