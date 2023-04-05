Aggie and Madisonville native Sam Bennett set to play in The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was all fun and games at The Masters on Wednesday with the annual Par 3 Contest taking place.
In fact, Aggie star Sam Bennett had a big laugh when he almost hit a hole-in-one on his seventh of nine holes.
On Thursday however, it is all business. Bennett will take a lot more of those good shots when the pressure begins.
Bennett took a trip to Augusta National a couple weeks ago with coach Brian Kortan who will be Sam's caddie this week.
So between that practice round and what he's done over the last three days, Bennett feels he's prepared for Augusta National.
Bennett said, "I know it sounds crazy, but I know all the slopes and where to miss it and not to miss it."
He has been on some big stages before including winning the U.S. Amateur which is how he received an exemption to play in The Masters.
The Madionsville native also made the cut at last year's U.S. Open. In addition, Bennett has played a few PGA Tour events.
Still, there is nothing like walking the grounds at Augusta National. Bennett said, "I am soaking it all in. I feel like I'm prepared. I am going to have fun, but I'm not treating it like a hit and giggle. I am here to compete."
The first ever current Aggie golfer to play in The Masters, Bennett starts round one at 12:36 p.m. central time along with reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa.