Aggie men's golf headed to Salem Regional as the 3-seed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Knowing it was locked into the NCAA Tournament, the #14 Aggie men's golf team was non-emotional when it learned it was headed to the Salem Regional as the number three-seed.



However, the Aggies have unfinished business after advancing to the Nationals last year but not making the match play portion. Not to mention, this is the last chance to help the Aggies win a national championship for All-American and star Sam Bennett.

The other team in South Carolina include San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, New Mexico, Furman, Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Long Island and Longwood.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championship is slated for May 26-31.

The Aggies are making their 48th NCAA postseason appearance, including the 19th time the last 20 seasons. The NCAA has hosted regionals since 1989 and the Maroon & White have earned 30th trips in that span.

Texas A&M has had a very successful 2022-23 campaign. The Aggies picked up tournament wins at the Badger Invitational and Blessings Collegiate in the fall and continued to fill the trophy case with victories at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and Louisiana Classics this spring.

Numerous Aggies have also captured individual medalist honors on four occasions including William Paysse (Badger Invitational), Daniel Rodrigues (Blessings Collegiate), Sam Bennett (John A. Burns Intercollegiate) and Phichaksn Maichon (Bearkat Invitational.