Aggie product Sam Bennett in the hunt at the U.S. Open

Playing in his first Major Championship as a pro, recent Aggie Star Sam Bennett fired an opening round 3-under 67 at the U.S. Open.

LOS ANGELES — Recent Aggie star golfer Sam Bennett continually says he belongs on this stage. Well, Bennett's play certainly backs up his confidence.

Making the cut at his first two tournament as a professional on the PGA Tour, Bennett once again shows he can shine when the lights are bright.

Thanks to winning the U.S. Amateur last August, Bennett earned the right to play in his second consecutive U.S. Open even though he turned pro as soon as the Aggies season ended at the end of May.

Bennett made the cut at the U.S. Open last year, but this time the Madisonville native can collect money and contend as a professional.

In his opening round at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon Bennett fired a 3-under 67. He is tied for seventh heading into the second round.

Paired with last year's U.S. Open champion Matthew Matt Fitzpatrick and the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Cam Smith, Bennett outplayed them both on Thursday. Bennett got it to 5-under thanks to back to back birdies on 15 and 16, but gave two shots back on his final two holes to settle for a 3-under round.

History was made in L.A. as both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shot the first 62's in U.S. Open history. They are both tied at 8-under par.