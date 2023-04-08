Aggie star and Madisonville native Sam Bennett in contention at The Masters

Playing as an Amateur, Bennett is stealing the spotlight at Augusta National. His opening round was the lowest by an Amateur at The Masters in 22 years. His bogey free opening round was the first at The Masters in 58 years.



All the Madisonville native did was go out and do it again. The only difference on Friday, Bennett finally made a bogey on the fourth hole. Bennett was perfect from there making birdies on holes eight, nine, thirteen, and fourteen.



An Amateur has never won The Masters, but Bennett now has a chance on the weekend. His 8-under score after two rounds is the second lowest by an Amateur at The Masters ever.



Bennett trails leader Brooks Koepka by four with Koepka at -12. While Bennett finished his second round, a lot of golfers will have to resume their second round on Saturday morning because it was suspended due to rain and weather.