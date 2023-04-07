Play suspended at Masters until Saturday due to inclement weather

Play was once again suspended due to inclement weather at 4:22 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — UPDATE: Play was suspended for the remainder of the day on Friday due to inclement weather. Tee times will begin as scheduled Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Three towering pine trees collapsed causing a frightening commotion near the 15th green and 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Course just before play was suspended at the Masters for the remainder of the day on Friday.

UPDATE: Augusta National tweeted that play has resumed at 3:28 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Golfers and fans were evacuated from the Masters tournament in Augusta on Friday afternoon, according to Twitter.

All games were suspended at 3:07 p.m. due to "inclement weather conditions." Updates will be provided on its social media as they become available.