GRAND SLAM AND A CYCLE: Aggie baseball powers past Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas — Powered by Jack Moss’ cycle and Dylan Rock’s grand slam, the Texas A&M Aggies powered past the No. 8 Texas Longhorns, 12-9, in front of Tuesday evening’s crowd of 7,990 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas A&M (15-9) pounded out seven extra-base hits, including three doubles and three home runs. Rock crushed a grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Maroon & White an 8-4 lead.

Moss’ cycle was Texas A&M’s first since February 2018, when Zach DeLoach and Chris Andritsos did the deed three days apart. Moss batted 5-for-5 with two runs and five RBI. He singled in the first and fourth innings, smashed a two-run home run in the third and roped a double in the sixth. He legged out a triple in the eighth to seal the cycle.

Rock was 3-for-4 with three runs, one double, one home run and a career-high five RBI.

Kaler was productive in the leadoff spot, batting 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs. Austin Bost hit the Aggies’ third dinger of the game in the eighth inning.

The Aggies were clutch on the evening, batting 8-for-17 (.471) with two outs, 8-for-21 (.381) with runners on and 4-of-7 (.571) with runners in scoring position.

Texas A&M sent six pitchers to the mound on a staff day. Rawley Hector (1-0) earned the win with 3.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two. Micah Dallas closed out the game, working the ninth inning, yielding one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

It marked the Aggies’ third consecutive win in the series against rival Texas (19-8).

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jack Moss – 5-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1HR, 5 RBI

Dylan Rock – 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 HBP, 5 RBI

Kole Kaler – 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | Kole Kaler drew a five-pitch walk to start the frame and scored when Dylan Rock threaded a double down the leftfield line. Jack Moss knocked in Rock with a single to rightfield. A&M 2, UT 0

B1 | Eric Kennedy singled back to the mound to start the frame and Douglas Hodo followed with a bunt single. Ivan Melendez roped a single through the right side, knocking in Kennedy. After loaded the bases with an infield single, Melendez scored on an error by the A&M catcher trying to complete the 1-2-3 double play on a Silas Ardoin chopper to the mound. A&M 2, UT 2

B2 | Mitchell Daly punched a leadoff double down the leftfield line and an error by the Aggie shortstop put runners on first and second. Kennedy hit a deep fly ball to centerfield to put runners on the corners and Hodo plated Daly with a sacrifice fly. UT 3, A&M 2

T3 | With one out, Rock was hit by a pitch and Moss followed with an opposite field home run to leftfield. A&M 4, UT 3

B3 | Stehly started the inning with a single to leftfield and Trey Faltine was hit by a pitch with one out. After a wild pitch pushed both runners into scoring position, Skyler Messinger plated Stehly with an infield single. A&M 4, UT 4

T4 | Logan Britt punched a two-out single through the left side and Chanden Scamardo and Kole Kaler were both issued five-pitch walks to fill the bags with Ags. Rock fell behind 0-2, took two balls and then thumped a 2-2 offering over the leftfield wall for a grand slam. A&M 8, UT 4

B5 | Ardoin bounced a leadoff single through the leftside and Faltine followed with a home run to leftfield. A&M 8, UT 6.

T6 | With two outs, Kaler and Rock singled to put runners on the corners. Moss pushed Kaler across with a double to rightfield. A&M 9, UT 6

T8 | Scamardo worked a leadoff walk and was replaced at first base by pinch-runner Jordan Thompson. With two outs, Moss tripled to complete the cycle and Austin Bost hammered a 2-2 pitch to left-center. A&M 12, UT 6

B8 | Daly singled through the right side and Dylan Campbell deposited a pinch-hit double down the leftfield line to put two runners in scoring position. Kennedy drove in Daly with a grounder to second base and Hodo pushed Campbell across with a sac fly to centerfield. A&M 12, UT 8

B9 | Faltine hit a one-out solo home run. A&M 12, UT 9

UP NEXT