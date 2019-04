COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jace Sternberger is heading to Green Bay.

The Packers selected the former Texas A&M tight end in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft (75th overall).

Sternberger rewrote the Aggies tight end record book in his one season in College Station, and will now have a chance to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Sternberger was the first player to commit to Jimbo Fisher after he took over the A&M program.