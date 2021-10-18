Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Green and the offensive line cleared the way for a pair of 100-yard rushers for the second time this season as the Aggies tallied 283 net yards on the ground against Missouri. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane posted season highs in the victory after rushing for 168 and 124 yards, respectively. The junior from Humble, Texas, returned to left guard against the Tigers after playing left tackle against Alabama. Through the last two games, the Maroon Goons have allowed just one sack on 56 pass attempts.