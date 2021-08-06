Gregory Named Volunteer Assistant Coach

Gregory, a four-year starter from 2002-05, was a two-time captain and helped lead the Aggies to the 2005 Big 12 Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M softball standout Adrian Gregory has been named the program’s volunteer assistant, head coach Jo Evans announced Friday. Gregory’s duties include coaching outfielders, assisting with all facets of the defense, assisting with hitters, working with slappers and short game in addition to video, on-campus recruiting, camps and clinics.

“I am thrilled to welcome Adrian and her family back to Aggieland,” Evans said. “I have known Adrian and the Gregory family since her playing days at Livingston High School. She is one of the most versatile athletes and best leaders I have coached. Adrian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our coaching staff. Her experience as a head coach in a Power 5 conference is invaluable. Adrian has always embraced our Aggie Core Values, and our program is getting a high-character person and a great coach. She will be a great addition to our staff.”

Gregory, a four-year starter from 2002-05, was a two-time captain and helped lead the Aggies to the 2005 Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the NCAA College Station Super Regional. In 2004, she earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.

“I’m extremely excited to be heading back home to Aggieland,” Gregory said. “I had the incredible opportunity to play for Coach Evans years ago and truly believe there is no one better in the business! I’m looking forward to joining such an elite staff, and am excited to hit the ground running.”

Gregory served as the head coach at Texas Tech from 2015-2020 where she compiled a 157-147 record. In 2019, the Red Raiders enjoyed a tremendous season, tallying a 42-16 ledger and competed in a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2012. Under Gregory’s tutelage, 15 Red Raiders earned All-Big 12 honors, five were named NFCA All-Region and one earned NFCA All-America distinction.

Gregory arrived at Texas Tech after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Sam Houston State where she helped develop the Bearkats into one of the top offensive teams in the country. Gregory oversaw Sam Houston's recruiting efforts where she developed solid contacts with several of the top travel ball teams in the state. She was also instrumental in Sam Houston's presence at the plate, turning the Bearkats into a dangerous lineup that regularly hit over .300 as a team.

Gregory was hired at Sam Houston State following three seasons at the University of Utah. While with the Utes, she served as Utah's infield and outfield instructor while also overseeing hitting and recruiting. Gregory entered the coaching field after a highly successful playing career at Texas A&M.

Her collegiate career led to a stint in the National Pro Fastpitch League where she played shortstop for the Texas Thunder organization that was based in Stafford. Gregory received her first full-time coaching opportunity soon after as an assistant coach with the New England Riptide. She also spent a season as Texas A&M student assistant coach.