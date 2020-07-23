Athletics Hall of Famer Guy “Rooster” Wallace ‘51 Passes Away

As a senior, Wallace was a Team Captain and earned All-America shortstop honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Guy “Rooster” Wallace, one of the greatest baseball players in Texas A&M history and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, has died, according to his family.

Wallace lettered for the Aggie baseball team from 1949-51 under coaches Marty Karow and Beau Bell and was the consensus All-Southwest Conference (SWC) shortstop in all three seasons.

As a senior, Wallace was a Team Captain and earned All-America shortstop honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association after leading the team in batting average (.333), hits (42), at-bats (126), runs (40), home runs (4) and runs batted in (25). He tied for the team lead in games played (32) with future NFL Hall of Famer Yale Lary and Joe Ecrette.