Hall of Famer Gary Blair set to coach final home game on Thursday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for legendary head coach Gary Blair’s final home game against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, Feb. 24 inside Reed Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to tip-off, the Reed Arena court will be officially named “Gary Blair Court” in honor of Blair who is the winningest basketball coach in A&M basketball history and won the 2011 National Championship with the Aggies. The A&M great has amassed 250 victories at Reed Arena with an 82.8% winning percentage on his home court and he has won five conference titles in his 19 seasons leading the program. Postgame, the Dallas native will address the crowd along with other speakers. Tickets may be purchased here.

Promotions

The first 600 fans will receive a gray adidas basketball shirt. Additionally, fans will be able to pick up a “Thank you Coach Blair” sign in honor of Blair’s final home game and a limited number of 12th Man Centennial Replica Statues will be available. All items may be picked up at the north and south entries.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (14-12, 4-10 SEC) lost to Alabama in a double-overtime thriller, 81-79, on Sunday. Five Aggies scored in the double digits. Qadashah Hoppie played a career-high of 47 minutes, registering a team-high 16 points. Aaliyah Patty put up 11 points and 12 rebounds, producing her fifth double-double of the season. Kayla Wells played 44 minutes, tallying 15 points for the Maroon & White. Sydnee Roby led the Aggies off the bench and played 21 minutes, scoring 11 and bringing down nine rebounds.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.7 points per game while leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 49.3%. Hoppie seconds her, averaging 10.8 points per game, while Jordan Nixon is dishing a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. Texas A&M is sixth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 38% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday’s match-up is the 13th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and South Carolina (25-1, 13-1 SEC) with the Gamecocks leading the series with an 8-4 record. South Carolina is led by head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Dawn Staley. The Maroon & White will be seeking its first even win versus the Associated Press No. 1 team.

