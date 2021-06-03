Hall to Participate at USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team Training Camp

Hall is one of 27 athletes set to compete at the training camp in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the FIBA World Cup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Jordan Hall has accepted an invitation to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp, held at TCU from June 20-22.

Hall is one of 27 athletes set to compete at the training camp in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the FIBA World Cup from July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia.

Hall is a second-year player that recently signed with Texas A&M from St. Joseph’s. He appeared in all 20 games for the Hawks, starting 18, and led the team in assists and steals with 113 and 25, respectively. He was third on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.9 per game.