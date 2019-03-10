Texas A&M outside hitter Hollann Hans has been selected as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award for volleyball, it was announced today.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native is one of 30 candidates representing NCAA Division I volleyball student-athletes who were selected based on their notable achievements in competition, the classroom, character and the community.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidates are narrowed to 10 finalists later in the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots are distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner is announced during the 2016 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship in December.

A member of the 2019 Preseason All-SEC Team, Hans leads the Aggies in kills (1,286) and points (1,512.0). She holds over 40 Texas A&M program records during the 25-point rally scoring era, including career records for points and kills.

As a junior, Hans was the team MVP, earning AVCA All-America Honorable Mention distinction and became the first player in A&M history to be named AVCA Region Player of the Year. Hans became the 19th player in program history to join the 1,000-Kills Club. She recorded the first 20-20 of her career with match highs of 22 kills and 21 digs against Tennessee on Oct. 19, 2018. Her 528 total kills as a junior and 4.40 kills per set marked A&M records in the 25-point rally scoring era and ranked in the top 20 in the nation.

Off the court, Hans is majoring in university studies with a sports conditioning focus. She is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll Selection majoring in university studies with a sports conditioning focus. She has achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher in each semester, including being named to the Texas A&M Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in each of those semesters.

Hans plays an active role in the community and is currently on the FCA Leadership Team and an intern at the First Baptist Bryan Church for college ministry. In each of the last three years, she has participated in Texas A&M’s Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation in which Aggies assist residents within the community, as well as Trunk or Treat, handing out candy to locals and playing with little kids for Halloween. Hans has volunteered with the Special Olympics, running events and cheering on participants. Over the summer, she coaches a home school volleyball team and spoke to many high school volleyball teams encouraging them to have success for their seasons.

“She is humble beyond belief and has an innocence about her that makes you realize her true character,” said head coach Bird Kuhn. “She is one of the most pure and genuine people I’ve coached.”

Hans is a team captain in her 2019 season and has been looked upon as a leader since she stepped on the court as a freshman in 2016. Hans is a big believer in her faith and is always putting others first.

She is committed to working hard and being the best she can be. She leads by example, inspiring and encouraging her teammates to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. Hans is often the last player to leave the arena after a match, as she willingly visits with family, friends, and stops to talk to young female volleyball players, signing autographs and taking photos.

Hans and the Aggies (9-3, 1-1 SEC) return to action this weekend a road trip beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at Arkansas with first serve set for 7 p.m. and ending at No. 22 Missouri Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.