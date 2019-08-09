COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A complete team effort helped the Aggies pick up their second straight sweep (25-16, 25-21, 26-24) of the season over Fairfield on Saturday morning at the Pepperdine Tournament. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans became Texas A&M’s all-time kills leader in the 25-point rally scoring era with 1,143 career kills. She passed Jazzmin Babers (2013-16) who had 1,139 career kills.

Junior setter Camille Conner led the charge with nine kills, 26 assists, four aces and 10 digs. This is Conner’s 21st career double-double and the third straight this season, while tying her career-high in aces.

Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson finished with six kills, a .600 hitting percentage and six blocks. Freshman Treyaunna Rush also had six blocks.

Senior Camila Gomez finished with 11 digs, while Hans had eight.

Set One

It was a slow start for the Aggies as the match was tied at nine, until freshman Treyaunna Rush gave the Aggies back-to-back kills to take a 10-9 lead. From there, A&M dominated the rest of the set and would end it with a 5-0 scoring run, holding Fairfield to just 16 points. Camille Conner scored four of the last five points for the Aggies including three service aces and a kill. In their 25-16 defeat, Mallory Talbert led the charge with three kills. Nothing was getting past Makena Patterson at the net, as she finished the first set with five blocks.

Set Two

A&M carried their momentum to the second set. Junior Morgan Davis started a 5-0 run for the Aggies with a kill. Her sister Lauren ended the run for A&M with a kill, as the Aggies went ahead 10-7. A&M maintained their lead throughout the set and Patterson’s kill gave the A&M set point. Fairfield had a 4-0 run to hold the Aggies at set point, but Camille Conner dumped the ball over the net to secure the 25-21 set win. Patterson had five kills in the second set, while Morgan Davis had four.

Set Three

A&M jumped out to a 13-5 lead forcing Fairfield to call timeout. The Stags came out of the timeout with a 5-0 run to come within three of the Aggies. Samantha Sanders’ kill ended Fairfield’s run as the Aggies held a three-point advantage. Back-to-back kills by Sanders and London Austin-Roark helped A&M reach match point. The Stags had a 4-0 run to tie the set at 24. An attack error by Fairfield and an ace by Conner clinched the sweep for the Aggies with a 26-24 set win.

Notables

· This is A&M’s second straight sweep of the season.

· Multiple players finished with four kills; Lauren Davis, Hollann Hans, Treyaunna Rush and Morgan Davis.

· Makena Patterson tied her career-high in blocks with six. Treyaunna Rush also tied Patterson with six blocks

· As a team, the Aggies out-blocked the Stags 12-4. The 12 blocks in today’s match is a season high for the team.

· A&M held Fairfield to a .114 hitting percentage, including a .000 mark in the first and a .069 clip in the second set.

Thoughts from Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening statement:

“A 3-0 win this morning was good, especially when you have a morning match,” said Kuhn. “Our blocking was great today, led by Trey and Makena who both had six. Camille ran a great offense today and we had a balanced offense. When we were getting players in and they can all contribute, that says a lot and that’s the position you want to be in as a coach. We’re excited to get back in there tonight against Pepperdine. They’re going to be a solid team, but we have plenty of options and the trust amongst the team is what we found this morning.”