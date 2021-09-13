Haynes King out indefinitely with fractured right tibia

Jimbo Fisher couldn't give a timeline on King's return but said the surgery on Sunday was successful

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's the Zach Calzada show for at least the next few weeks in College Station.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a fractured right tibia on the sixth offensive play of the game against Colorado, and will be out indefinitely.

"He has a crack in his lower leg. They fixed it, operated on it, and it was clean as a whistle, as good as it could be" Fisher said at his press conference on Monday. "Time line? I'm not a doctor and won't pretend to be. When you heal, you heal. We'll never play him in any shape or way before that."

Sophomore Zach Calzada will start in the meantime as King recovers from the blow.

Calzada was thrust into action on Saturday in Denver and after a shaky start, calmed down and led the Aggies on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes.

His final stat line looked like this: 18/38, 183 yards and a touchdown. Calzada also rushed for 28 yards but fumbled just shy of the goal line early in the 4th quarter on what would have been a go-ahead, 13-yard score.

Now that he's getting all the first-team reps, Fisher is confident Calzada is only going to get better.

"you never know what a guy can do until he faces adversity," Fisher says. "He faced as much adversity in that game as anyone I've seen in a long time. The way he stood up and did what he did, I hope it gives him confidence to be the player I think he can be and he thinks he can be. But until he does it, you never know. He has done it, I'm proud of him, now we can start him and hopefully play real well."