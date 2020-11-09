For Second Straight Week, Hearne Loses Game Due to Positive Covid-19 Tests

HEARNE, Texas — For the second week in a row, the Hearne Eagles will not play their scheduled football game because of positive Covid-19 tests.
Last week, Hearne was scheduled to play Franklin but several Lions tested positive during the week, and the game was cancelled. The same situation happened this week, as several New Waverly players tested positive and the game was called off Thursday morning.
Hearne beat Trinity 27-14 in Week 1. The Eagles were supposed to have a bye week next week, but head coach Ricky Sargent tells KAGS he's looking to find an opponent to avoid not playing for three weeks.