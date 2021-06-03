Hecht’s Record-Breaking Night Leads Texas A&M Volleyball to Win Over Alabama

Sophomore Ciera Hecht shattered her career-record and matched a program-record with eight service aces against the Crimson Tide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball posted a 3-1 win over Alabama in its first home match of the spring season Friday night at Reed Arena. With the win, the Aggies improved to 7-4 on the season while the Crimson Tide fell to 6-11 this year.

Sophomore Ciera Hecht shattered her career-record and matched a program-record with eight service aces against the Crimson Tide, besting Hollan Hans’ program record of five aces in a four-set match in the 25-point rally scoring era. Hecht tied Hans’ single-match record of eight set in a five-set win at Georgia on Sept. 23, 2018. Hecht, from Prosper, Texas, had registered just a pair of aces in her 12 career matches, both in A&M’s last match at South Carolina on Feb. 11.

Alabama maintained much of the momentum in the first set before Hecht’s ace-spree and a well-timed timeout from the Aggies. Trailing 24-21 the Maroon & White called for a break and then proceeded to rally off nine of the next 13 points to take the opening stanza 30-28. In the opening frame the Aggies outhit Alabama .286 to .114 while only recording three attack errors.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair with 19 ties and seven lead changes before the Aggies wrestled control of the set with a kill from Lauren Davis followed by a service ace from Camille Conner to win 26-24.

With the sweep in their sights, the Aggies maintained a slight advantage throughout most of the third set before Alabama rallied from down 23-19 to win the third set 29-27. Over the final 10 points of the set, the teams combined for seven errors that allowed the Crimson Tide to eke out the set.

After dropping the third set, the Aggies came out on fire in the fourth and final set of the night, as they did not trail in the set after the first point. The Maroon & White hit at a match-best .407 clip in the final frame while holding Alabama to a -.062 mark.

The Aggies have won three straight and five of the last six matches against Alabama. Texas A&M maintains a 11-4 record in the all-time series against Alabama with a 7-1 record in Bryan-College Station.

Texas A&M and Alabama will conclude the miniseries on Saturday on SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 6:00 p.m. (CT).

