Henry Coleman III becomes only Aggie selected for 2022-2023 All-SEC men's basketball preseason teams

The junior is the only Texas A&M basketball player that was selected for the roster.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Southeastern Conference revealed their 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason All-SEC teams ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Of the 17 players selected, Henry Coleman III was the only Aggie selected for the squad. Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee had the most representatives, with two to three players from the aforementioned schools joining the first and second teams.

Coleman is A&M's top scorer, who returned for another season after averaging 11 points per game a year ago.

The 2022-23 campaign begins Monday, Nov. 7, with conference play set to begin Wednesday, Dec. 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be held from March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The first and second All-SEC teams are as follows:

First team:

Jahvon Quinerly - Alabama

Nick Smith Jr. - Arkansas

Colin Castleton - Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky

Sahvir Wheller - Kentucky

Tolu Smith - Mississippi State

Kobe Brown - Missouri

Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee

Second team: