Henry Coleman III becomes only Aggie selected for 2022-2023 All-SEC men's basketball preseason teams

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Southeastern Conference revealed their 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason All-SEC teams ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
Of the 17 players selected, Henry Coleman III was the only Aggie selected for the squad. Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee had the most representatives, with two to three players from the aforementioned schools joining the first and second teams.
Coleman is A&M's top scorer, who returned for another season after averaging 11 points per game a year ago.
The 2022-23 campaign begins Monday, Nov. 7, with conference play set to begin Wednesday, Dec. 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be held from March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
The first and second All-SEC teams are as follows:
First team:
- Jahvon Quinerly - Alabama
- Nick Smith Jr. - Arkansas
- Colin Castleton - Florida
- Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky
- Sahvir Wheller - Kentucky
- Tolu Smith - Mississippi State
- Kobe Brown - Missouri
- Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee
- Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee
Second team:
- Brandon Miller - Alabama
- Wendell Green Jr. - Auburn
- K.D. Johnson - Auburn
- Kario Oquendo - Georgia
- KJ Williams - LSU
- Matthew Mujrrell - Ole Miss
- Josiah-Jordan James - Tennessee
- Henry Coleman III - Texas A&M