Herzog’s Career Night Leads Aggies to Victory Against Bearkats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball got back in the win column after three home runs powered an 8-0 run-rule victory, in six innings against Sam Houston Wednesday evening at Davis Diamond.

Makinzy Herzog (10-2) was awarded the start for the Aggies. The Missouri City, Texas, native tossed a gem, shutting out the Bearkats through 6.0 innings, scattering two hits and three walks, while fanning a career-high 13 strikeouts. Herzog was key in getting ahead on batters, recording a first pitch strike on 19 out of the 23 batters she faced. This also marks the Aggie pitching staff’s 13th shutout on the year.

The Aggies got out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, highlighted by two home runs from Haley Lee and Shaylee Ackerman, marking the third time this season the duo has joined forces to each tally a home run in a game.

Back-to-back doubles from Dani Elder and Rylen Wiggins got the Aggies started in the bottom of the second as the Maroon & White compiled two runs.

Texas A&M got back on the board in the fifth inning as Lee was able to record her second home run of the game. Lee has earned multiple home runs in a game three times so far this season and ups her season count to 17.

Offensively, three Aggies recorded multiple hits on the day. Lee was a perfect 2-for-2 with two home runs, two runs, two RBI, and two walks. Herzog and Wiggins acquired two hits, one run and one RBI a piece.

The Aggies improved to 27-11 on the season, while Sam Houston dropped to 11-22.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Haley Lee opened the frame with a single shot over the left center wall. Makinzy Herzog singled through the middle and went on to steal second before Shaylee Ackerman scored them both on a home run to left field. A&M 3, SHSU 0

B2 | Dani Elder doubled off the left field wall before Rylen Wiggins scored Elder on a double down the left field line. Wiggins moved to third on a wild pitch before Lee walked. Herzog singled through the left side to move Lee to second, scoring Wiggins. A&M 5, SHSU 0

B4 | Lee homered to right center. A&M 6, SHSU 0

B5 | Walls walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wiggins singled to right field and Walls moved over to third. Wiggins advanced to second and then went on to third on a throwing error, while Walls scored in the process. A&M 7, SHSU 0

B6 | Lee walked before Taudrea Sinnie who pinch ran for Lee advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a strikeout. A wild pitch scored Sinnie. A&M 8, SHSU 0

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HR, 2 BB

Rylen Wiggins | 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Shaylee Ackerman | 1-for-3, 2BI, HR

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (10-2) – 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, 3 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Overall, I’m really happy with the way our team played tonight. We go out, we get a great pitching performance by (Makinzy) Herzog. In the very first inning, she goes out there and throws first-pitch strikes. I think on the night she had 19 first-pitch strikes, 23 batters faced, so really impressive outing. She had her really good stuff. You could tell she just felt comfortable out there, and then to be able to score runs in the first inning takes pressure off our pitcher and puts a lot of pressure on our opponents. Haley Lee just doing what Haley Lee does. Nice to see (Shaylee) Ackerman get up there and hit a long ball as well. Another thing that I was really happy with, was that we continued to score in five out of the six innings and just continued to put pressure on them. Defensively, just making plays look routine, that’s what we are supposed to do. We’re supposed to go out and make plays and take care of business, and our kids did that. All-in-all, I thought it was a well-played game by our kids and nice to come out and get a midweek win in a decisive way.”

Junior Pitcher Makinzy Herzog

On her control in the circle tonight…

“I have been off a little lately, so I just had to take some time for myself in the bullpen and just get back in there and figure out what was going on. It has been a while since we pitched in the bullpen since there has been so many games back-to-back. I just had to go back to the fundamentals and figure out what was going on and get back in there and get comfortable again. I think today was the day for that.”

On the switch in the batting lineup…

“We were just trying some new things out and just kind of playing with the lineup a little bit to see what works out. I was so excited. I haven’t been in the three hole since I was in 10U. It was really fun just mixing it up like that and I think it is going to put us in a really good spot moving forward. When you look at the tools of each player and what they bring to the table and each of those positions.”

On looking forward to this weekend…

“It gave us a lot of confidence moving forward and just helps the momentum going into Ole Miss this weekend. We really needed that win. I think it is going to be really good for us going forward.”

