Herzog’s No-Hitter Leads Softball to Ninth Straight Win

McNeese’s lone unearned run came in the second inning off an Aggie throwing error.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Texas A&M softball team picked up its ninth consecutive win of the season, with a 5-1 victory over McNeese at Cowgirl Diamond Thursday evening. With the win, the Aggies improve to 19-3, while McNeese falls to 10-15.

Makinzy Herzog tossed her first career no-hitter at Texas A&M. The Missouri City, Texas, native pitched the complete 7.0 innings, striking out nine, just shy her of career-high of 10. The junior threw a combined no-hitter against Florida A&M in her freshman season at Florida State, tossing 5.0 innings.

McNeese’s lone unearned run came in the second inning off an Aggie throwing error.

Shaylee Ackerman belted a three-run shot over the right centerfield fence, as the Aggies have now recorded a home run in nine of their last 10 games. Ackerman records her fourth homer of the season, while extending her hit streak to four.

Herzog extends her hit streak to six after finishing 1-for-4 at the plate. Bre Warren, Haley Lee, Morgan Smith, Kelbi Fortenberry and Ashlynn Walls each recorded a hit in the Aggies’ victory.

KEY INNINGS

T1 | Bre Warren walked and Haley Lee reached first on a throwing error. Shaylee Ackerman homered to right center. A&M 3, McNeese 0

B2 | Toni Perrin walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tayler Strother reached on a throwing error and Perrin scored. A&M 3, McNeese 1

T3 | Herzog singled to centerfield. Bre Warren and Haley Lee had back-to-back walks to load the bases. Morgan Smith flared one over the third baseman for a single and both Herzog and Warren scored. A&M 5, McNeese 1

Top Offensive Players:

Shaylee Ackerman| 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Morgan Smith| 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (7-1) – 7.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 4 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening statement…

“I’m really pleased with our performance tonight. We knew coming in here that we would be getting a really great game out of McNeese. They’ve been playing really well and they’re a team that runs a lot and are very aggressive. Tonight we completely shut down their running game. Haley Lee was great behind the plate. Clearly, Makinzy Herzog was throwing great stuff tonight. She gets her first no-hitter in her career and it’s always fun to have them get it at A&M. I was really excited about that. I thought our team did a nice job getting on the board early. When we go up in that first inning and get a couple of runners on and then Ackerman getting the home run, that was a great way to set the tone.”

ON DECK