COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 6A

Bi-District Round

Bryan vs. Leander Vista Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday at Taylor (single game)

5A

District playoff

19-5A — A&M Consolidated vs. Magnolia, 4 p.m. Monday at Brenham

Bi-District Round

College Station vs. Huntsville (best of 3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at College Station; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary): 4 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville

4A

Bi-District

Caldwell vs. El Campo (best of 3, all games at Weimar) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

3A

Bi-District

Buffalo vs. Troy (best of 3, all games at Waco ISD) — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: follows Game 2; Game 3 (if necessary): 5:30 p.m. Friday

2A

Bi-District

Normangee vs. West Hardin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingwood High School (single game)

Leon vs. Douglass, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Madisonville (single game)