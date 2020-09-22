Brenham Football Looking to Build on Playoff Success in 2020

Eliot Allen has led the Cubs to back-to-back Regional Semifinal appearances

BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham football program is building something special with Eliot Allen calling the shots.

In his first two years at the helm, Allen has led the Cubs to back-to-back Regional Semifinal appearances in Class 5A DII, and the feeling is 2020 could be the year the team makes an even deeper playoff run.

The Cubs have to replace a few key pieces on offense, including quarterback Garrison Weiss, but Allen says he's confident the young guys have what it takes to fill those shoes.

Defensively, coach is happy with his depth at linebacker and his speed in the secondary, which is led by preseason defensive district MVP Eric Hemphill.

If everything falls into place, we could be talking about the Cubs in late December.

"Our goal is get better every week," Allen tells KAGS. "If we focus on wha'ts in front of our nose and cut out mistakes, we'll have a chance to start playing our best football when it really matters."