BRYAN, Texas — Matt Hamilton - Golf Bryan ISD is excited to announce Coach Matt Hamilton will take over as the head golf coach at Bryan High School. Hamilton has worked at Bryan High School since August, 2016 teaching AP Statistics and Pre-AP Geometry. From Montgomery, Hamilton played golf while in high school. Coach Hamilton is a graduate of the University of Texas as Austin, and is married with a 10 month old daughter. Jonathan Hines - Boys Basketball Bryan ISD is excited to announce Coach Jonathan Hines will take over as the head boys basketball coach at Bryan High School. Hines has been the boys basketball varsity assistant for the Bryan Vikings for six years, and last month was named an Assista In addition to serving as a basketball coach, Hines serves as a special education teacher and department chair. Before joining the staff at Bryan High, he spent time as a varsity assistant for the Kingwood Park Panthers and as the head basketball coach for the Iola Bulldogs.



Chris Jones - Girls Basketball Bryan ISD is excited to announce Coach Chris Jones will leave his position as Bryan High School Head Boys Basketball Coach to take over as the head girls basketball coach. Jones has been a Bryan ISD employee for the past 18 years. He was the assistant boys basketball coach at Bryan High School from 2001 until 2008. In 2008 he became the first head boys basketball coach at Rudder High School and graduated the first class of students in 2011. He then came back to Bryan High School to become the head boys basketball coach. Coach Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from the University of Texas - Pan American and has worked in public education for 23 years. He has coached basketball, football, track, and cross country. He began his coaching career at Donna High School, and also coached at Angleton High School. Jones is active in the community and supports athletes in other sports and non-athletic activities. Chris is currently the Chairman of the Texas High School Coaches Association Rules and Advisory Committee for Boys Basketball as well as being a member of multiple professional organizations. Coach Jones is married to Gari Jones, who is a devoted coach’s wife and mother. Chris has five children - Kevin, Desiree, Dion, Jasmine, and Carmella. He coached his son, Dion, a Bryan High School graduate who lettered in basketball and cross country. He looks forward to coaching his youngest daughter, Carmella, in the future. She will be in the 8th grade in 2019-2020.



Jordan Kazmierski - Tennis Bryan ISD is excited to announce Coach Jordan Kazmierski as the new tennis coach at Bryan High School. Kazmierski moves up from the assistant tennis coach position, where he coach with longtime Bryan High School tennis coach Randy Stewart. Kazmierski has also served as tennis coach at Sam Rayburn Middle School in Bryan ISD, and at Mumford High School and Borger High School, where he also coached basketball. During his career, Kazmierski has coached two state qualifiers and six regional qualifiers. Coach Kazmierski received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Texas A&M University and his Master’s degree in Education Administration from Lamar University. Coach Kazmierski is married to his high school sweetheart and local physical therapist, Dr. Krystal Kazmierski, DPT.



Chelsie Lemley - Volleyball Bryan ISD is excited to announce Chelsie Lemley as the new head volleyball coach at Bryan High School. Most recently, Lemley served as the varsity assistant under Coach Ashley Davis. She also assisted in coaching the 2016 Navarro High School volleyball team to the UIL 4A state tournament. Lemley is from New Braunfels and graduated from New Braunfels High School. She was a member of the UIL 4A 2005 State Championship volleyball team. Chelsie played four years of collegiate volleyball and graduated from Texas State University in 2011. Chelsie was married in 2017 and due to her husband’s residency program relocated to the Bryan area, where they welcomed their daughter, Ada Mae.