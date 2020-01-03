ALPINE, Texas — The College Station Lady Cougars pulled off their second consecutive top five upset, and are heading to the State Tournament for the first time in school history.

College Station reached the 5A Regional Semifinals in 2019 before losing to Manvel, but the experience they gained from defeat has helped catapult them into the state's final four in 2020. On Friday, the Lady Cougars took down #4 Shadow Creek 68-49. On Saturday, they followed that up by upsetting #2 Cedar Park 58-54.

College Station will play on Thursday in the Alamodome against Frisco Liberty at 7 pm.

Down in 3A, Franklin fell to Woodville in the Regional Final for the second consecutive season.

The Lady Lions cut the Lady Eagles led to seven late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to get any closer, eventually falling 59-49.