A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora steps down

The 1990 Consol graduate has racked up over 55 wins and 2 district championships with his alma mater during his six seasons with the team.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lee Fedora has stepped down as A&M Consolidated head football coach and athletic director. The news comes after Fedora led his alma mater to the high school football playoffs each year during his six year tenure.

Prior to joining Consol, Fedora led Navasota to two state championships in 2012 and 2014 before eventually returning to his alma mater. Fedora's most successful season with the Tigers was last year, when A&M Consolidated made it all the way to the regional quarterfinals before bowing out.

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale provided a statement on Fedora's resignation, saying "I would like to thank Coach Fedora for leading his teams to successful seasons in each of his six years as the football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. On behalf of the CSISD community, we appreciate his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors."