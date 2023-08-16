Brazos Valley high school football teams to face off in scrimmages with fundraisers benefitting THSCEF

Football in the Brazos Valley is getting underway early as A&M Consolidated takes on Bryan in a scrimmage while College Station faces off against Pearland.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Aug. 17, three Bryan-College Station high schools will be partaking in scrimmages with proceeds from the events going to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation (THSCEF) Benevolence Fund.

The "Our Day To Shine" event will feature A&M Consolidated taking on Bryan at Merrill Green Stadium and College Station hosting Pearland at College Station High School.

The A&M Consolidated/Bryan scrimmage will start at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity teams facing off, while the varsity teams will play an hour and a half later, at 7 p.m. College Station's scrimmage will be held at a similar time, with the junior varsity and varsity teams kicking off at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

Proceeds from the events will go towards the THSCEF Benevolence Fund, which is a foundation that supports both athletes and coaches experiencing hardships. Donations can also be made via Venmo @THSCAcoaches.