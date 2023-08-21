Franklin Lions, College Station Cougars highlight Dave Campbell's Texas Football preliminary state rankings

Fall football is upon us, and multiple Brazos Valley high schools that made impressive runs in 2022 have appeared once again in the first DCTF rankings of 2023.

TEXAS, USA — School is back in session for the Lone Star State, and with it comes the start of high school football once again.

Ahead of the start of high school football play at the end of this week, the first rankings of 2023 have been revealed by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, with multiple Brazos Valley high schools that made playoff runs found themselves highly ranked once again.

The Brazos Valley schools that were ranked include:

College Station Cougars: 3rd - District 5A Division I

Franklin Lions: 1st - District 3A Division I

Centerville Tigers: 7th - Class 2A Division I

Bremond Tigers: 5th - Class 2A Division II

Burton Panthers: 9th - Class 2A Division II

Click here to see the rankings for the top 25 6A Texas high schools as well as the other top 10 5A Division I and below schools.