Franklin wins second state high school football championship

TEXAS, USA — The Franklin Lions have won their second straight high school football title by defeating the Brock Eagles 17-14.

While the game was a stalemate by the end of the first quarter, Franklin managed to find the end zone, giving themselves a 7-0 lead going into the second half. However, Brock rallied back to equalize the score by the late fourth quarter.

A key forced fumble by Franklin would later set the Lions up for success, and they soon drove down the field late in the fourth quarter, forcing Brock to use up all of their timeouts, giving Franklin an opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal to earn their second state title.

After being stopped twice near the goal line, Franklin used up their timeouts to ensure they would have enough time to kick a game-winning field goal with three seconds left on the clock.

Quarterback Cort Lowry would later kick the game winning field goal to give the Lions their second straight state football title.

Lowry would later give his thoughts on what it meant for him to clinch a second state title for the Lions, saying "we love the pressure. We love when people doubt us, you know. It just fuels us even more. So having that pressure, it just made us play even better. And it's truly something special, you know. I bet it means the world to everyone in this community. It means the world to me. It means the world to this team, these coaches, it's great."