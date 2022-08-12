Franklin headed back to AT&T Stadium for a third straight year

FRANKLIN, Texas — For the third straight year, the Franklin football team is set to play for a state championship.



The Lions defeated Edna in the Class 3A Div. I state semifinals on Thursday night by a score of 41-13.



Franklin, who won the 3A DII title last year, now has a chance to win back to back state titles. The Lions lost in the 3A DII championship game back in 2020.



Known for its potent and dominating run game, the Lions showed Thursday night they are more than a one-trick pony by throwing three touchdown passes.



Quarterback Cort Lowry threw two touchdown passes, one to Devyn Hildrogo and the other to Bo Jimenez. Running back Jayden Jackson even got in on the fun, throwing a halfback touchdown pass to Dean Rampy.



Jackson also did damage on the ground by finding the end zone a couple times. Fellow running back and Baylor commit Bryson Washington had a touchdown as well.



Next up, Franklin takes on Brock next Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the winner claiming a state championship.