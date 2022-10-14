KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 8 scores and highlights

TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV.
Here are the final scores from this week.
Pfleugerville-Weiss 38, Bryan 13
#3 College Station 27, Leander Glenn 24
A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15
Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3
#3 Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Rudder 3
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
Madisonville 65, Robinson 23
La Grange 44, Caldwell 10
#1 Franklin 49, Troy 14
#9 Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8
Buffalo 21, Clifton 13
#9 Lexington 36, Elkhart 6
#9 Centerville 42, Groveton 7
Corrigan-Camden 56, Leon 0
West Hardin 43, Normangee 14
Hearne 34, Weimar 24
#9 Granger 31, #10 Bremond 28
Milano 41, Iola 6
#2 Burton 54, Snook 12
Somerville 28, Runge 12
Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 20
Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0