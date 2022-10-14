x
KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 8 scores and highlights

Here are the final scores from this week's Friday Night Lights games.

TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV.

Here are the final scores from this week.

Pfleugerville-Weiss 38, Bryan 13

#3 College Station 27, Leander Glenn 24

A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15

Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3

#3 Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Rudder 3

Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34

Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

La Grange 44, Caldwell 10

#1 Franklin 49, Troy 14

#9 Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8

Buffalo 21, Clifton 13

#9 Lexington 36, Elkhart 6

#9 Centerville 42, Groveton 7

Corrigan-Camden 56, Leon 0

West Hardin 43, Normangee 14

Hearne 34, Weimar 24

#9 Granger 31, #10 Bremond 28

Milano 41, Iola 6

#2 Burton 54, Snook 12

Somerville 28, Runge 12

Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 20

Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

