KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 7 scores and highlights

TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV.
Here are the final scores from this week.
College Station 17, Cedar Park 0.
A&M Consolidated 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0.
Huntsville 24, Rudder 10.
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14.
Navasota 41, Needville 14.
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20.
Rockdale 34, Troy 27.
Cameron Yoe 48, Little River Academy 13.
New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12.
Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8.
Lexington 61, Florence 0.
Centerville 48, West Hardin 14.
Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0.
Leon 18, Groveton 14.
Flatonia 35, Hearne 20.
Chilton 41, Bremond 30.
Granger 38, Iola 0.
Milano 48, Bartlett 0.
Burton 54, Louise 7.
Somerville 27, Snook 12.
Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8.
Brazos Christian 51, Lutheran High North 17.
St. Joseph's 59, Galveston O'Connell 6.